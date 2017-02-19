Penn State men’s lacrosse off to historic start after 20-10 victory

No. 11 Penn State dominated Cornell 20-10 Saturday afternoon, marking the first time in 34 years that the Nittany Lions recorded at least 20 goals in back-to-back games.
The Lions defeated Hobart, 21-15, on Feb. 11 before scoring 20 goals against Cornell on Saturday.
Sophomore attackman Grant Ament finished with a career-high nine points Saturday on six goals and three assists. Fellow attackman Mac O’Keefe added five goals in his third career appearance.
The Nittany Lions will next face Villanova on the road at 11 a.m. Feb. 25.
