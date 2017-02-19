Penn State softball sweeps Day 2 of tourney

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:06 Football players bring smiles to Four Diamond families

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice