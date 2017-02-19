Penn State

February 19, 2017 12:05 AM

Penn State softball sweeps Day 2 of tourney

From CDT staff reports

ATLANTA

The Nittany Lions swept Day 2 of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge by first beating Virginia Tech 1-0 in an eight-inning game Saturday and then following up hours later with an 8-3 victory over Georgia Tech.

In the extra-innings game, sophomore Toni Polk led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk — and then moved to third on a wild pitch and ground out. After Virginia Tech intentionally walked the next two batters, an eventual slow-roller to short allowed Polk to cross home for the game-winning run.

Penn State is 3-0 at the tournament. Its final game comes against the Hokies on 10 a.m. Sunday.

Penn State

