Sacred Heart men’s volleyball upsets Penn State

Sacred Heart captured its first-ever victory against Penn State on Saturday night, upending the No. 13 Nittany Lions in four sets at Rec Hall.
The Pioneers (10-2, 3-1 EIVA) led in nearly every statistical category to earn the 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18) victory, the first in 13 meetings between the programs.
Aidan Albrecht’s 14 kills and 11 digs and Lee Smith’s 10 kills and five blocks led Penn State (9-6, 4-2). Cal Mende added nine kills, Kevin Gear posted eight blocks, Luke Braswell gave out 41 assists and Royce Clemens picked up 13 digs.
Sacred Heart got 17 kills from Chris Delucie, 15 kills from Michael Comens, 11 kills and seven blocks from Emerson Waumans, nine blocks from Taylor Bloomquist and 22 digs from Josh Ayzenberg. The Pioneers won in kills (58-50), hitting (.290-.214) and blocks (15-13).
Penn State travels to George Mason next Friday.
