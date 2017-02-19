Penn State falls short of sweep after Robert Morris win

Penn State fell short of a sweep Saturday, as No. 8 Robert Morris won 2-0 a day after the Nittany Lions came out on top 3-2.
Junior goaltender Hannah Ehresmann recorded 31 saves Saturday for Penn State. Robert Morris’ Jessica Dodds had 22 saves.
The Nittany Lions will next host Syracuse in their final series of the regular season on Feb. 24-25. Penn State will then be either the No. 3 seed or No. 4 seed in the College Hockey America Tournament, which will take place March 2-4 in Buffalo, N.Y.
