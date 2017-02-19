Penn State’s Ally McHugh earns all-conference swimming honors

Penn State sophomore Ally McHugh earned a spot on the second-team All-Big Ten on Saturday after earning a silver medal during the four-day Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships at Purdue’s Boilermaker Aquatic Center.
McHugh set a Penn State record in the 400 individual medley Friday with a time of 4 minutes, 6.27 seconds. She was the only Penn State swimmer to earn a spot on the first- or second-teams.
Overall, the Nittany Lions finished eighth as a team at the Big Ten championships. Michigan claimed its second consecutive conference crown with 14 top-three finishes. Indiana finished second, and Wisconsin finished third.
