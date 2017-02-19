‘Disney’ dances from Penn State sports memorable part of Thon

The Penn State men’s gymnastics team stole the show at Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon’s pep rally Saturday night.
The Nittany Lions gymnasts busted moves to a compilation of songs — including, “I’ll make a man out of you” from 1998 Disney movie Mulan — and won the dance competition featuring the university’s athletic teams at the Bryce Jordan Center. The women’s volleyball and men’s soccer teams were also chosen as finalists.
Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers helped kick off the pep rally as a co-host before the teams took the stage. The routines featured Disney songs as part of the theme.
Among the other Penn State sports teams that put together performances were football, men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s rugby, men’s fencing, women’s lacrosse, men’s rugby, women’s golf, field hockey, women’s fencing and men’s swimming and diving.
