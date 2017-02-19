Penn State softball sweeps Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Penn State softball team beat Virginia Tech 7-1 Sunday to complete a sweep of all four games at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Mewborn Field.
The Nittany Lions twice defeated both Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech over a span of three days. On Friday, Penn State bettered the Yellow Jackets 3-2. On Saturday, it slipped past the Hokies 1-0 in eight innings and again beat Georgia Tech 8-3.
Penn State redshirt sophomore Rebecca Ziegler had a big day Sunday with five RBIs, while pitcher Madison Seifert surrendered just three hits in seven innings of work.
The Nittany Lions will next head to Conway, S.C., on Saturday for the Chanticleer Showdown. They will play four opponents there, including Coastal Carolina, Campbell, Cleveland State and Morehead State.
Comments