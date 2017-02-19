No. 1 TCU baseball completes sweep of Penn State

No. 1 TCU completed a sweep of Penn State on Sunday with a 9-3 win inside Lupton Stadium.
Sunday’s TCU win came on the heels of a 6-3 victory over Penn State on Friday and a 12-1 win on Saturday. The Lions are now 0-3 to open the season.
Penn State’s Willie Burger still impressed on Sunday, however, with two home runs on 2-of-4 hitting. The Nittany Lions actually led 2-0 early on, before the Horned Frogs responded in the second frame.
Penn State returns to action Friday when it travels to Cary, N.C., to face Xavier in a four-game series.
