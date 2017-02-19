Penn State women’s gymnastics’ Sabrina Garcia shines, but Lions struggle

Penn State’s Sabrina Garcia tied a career best to win the all-around title Sunday, but that wasn’t nearly enough as her team finished fourth out of four teams in a non-conference quad meet against Sacramento State, Texas Woman’s University and Western Michigan inside Kitty Magee Arena.
Garcia recorded a 39.400 to win the all-around, and junior Briannah Tsang captured an event title. But the Lions still finished with 194.550 points — behind Texas Woman’s University (196.000), Sacramento State (195.550) and Western Michigan (195.375).
The Nittany Lions next return to Rec Hall for their final home meet of the season on 4 p.m. Saturday against Pitt.
