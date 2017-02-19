No. 4 Ohio State women’s tennis shuts out Penn State

The Nittany Lions were unable to win a single set Sunday, as the No.4 Buckeyes swept them 7-0 at Varsity Tennis Center.
Penn State is now 3-4 on the season. Ohio State is 9-1.
The tennis team will next face Marshall on the road at 5 p.m. Friday.
February 19, 2017 9:49 PM
