Penn State alum signs with MLS’ Columbus Crew

Former Penn State soccer midfielder Connor Maloney signed with the MLS’ Columbus Crew on Tuesday, a month after the club selected him in the third round (49th overall pick) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
Maloney is the ninth Nittany Lion to be drafted by an MLS team and the first time sign a contract since Andrew Wolverton in 2015 with the Los Angeles Galaxy. A four-year starter for Penn State, Maloney finished with 27 goals and 16 assists in 75 career starts.
“I am excited to get to sign my first professional contract with Columbus Crew SC as (it) has been a dream of mine since I started playing,” Maloney said in a news release.
Maloney is the 31st player that Penn State coach Bob Warming has sent to the MLS’ draft.
