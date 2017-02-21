Penn State’s Bo Nickal named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Penn State sophomore wrestler Bo Nickal earned his fourth career Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor Tuesday after pinning No. 4 Nolan Boyd of Oklahoma State in just 38 seconds on Sunday.
The pin was one of seven Nittany Lion victories in their 27-13 win over the Cowboys.
Nickal is 18-0 on the year with 13 pins and three majors. He won the weekly award twice last season and twice this season.
The Nittany Lions will next see action at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on March 4-5 in Bloomington, Ind.
