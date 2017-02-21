Lacrosse freshman earns third straight weekly Big Ten honor

For the third time in three weeks, Penn State lacrosse freshman Mac O’Keefe has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after scoring four-plus goals in the Nittany Lions’ most recent match.
He’s not the only Nittany Lion to be recognized this week, either.
Penn State sophomore Grant Ament was named Offensive Player of the Week, and senior defenseman Peter Triolo was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week alongside Ohio State’s Erik Evans.
It was both Ament’s and Triolo’s first weekly award this season. But O’Keefe has been on a record pace. After a 20-10 win Saturday over Cornell — in which O’Keefe scored five goals — the freshman now leads the entire conerence with 16 goals on the season.
The Penn State men’s lacrosse team next takes on Villanova on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday.
