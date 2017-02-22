Lady Lions fall to Michigan State despite 19-point lead

The Penn State women’s basketball team fell to Michigan State, 73-64, on Wednesday night despite leading by as many as 19 points in the Big Ten contest.
The Lady Lions (18-9, 8-7 Big Ten) were outscored 47-24 in the second half. Penn State led by 14 points at halftime.
Penn State’s Teniya Page finished with a game-high 23 points and Sierra Moore added 19 points and nine rebounds. But that wasn’t enough, as the Spartans shot 47.4 percent from the field.
The Lady Lions’ final regular-season game comes against Michigan on 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center.
