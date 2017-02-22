Penn State in 6th at Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

After the first day of the Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, the Nittany Lions find themselves in sixth place on the heels of a strong finish in the 200 medley relay.
Penn State’s 200 medley relay team finished with the second-fastest time in program history by finishing in 1 minute, 25.27 seconds to place fifth in the relay. The team consisted of Shane Ryan, Kaelan Freund, Tomer Zamir and Bob Bantley.
Indiana is first at the Big Ten championships after Day 1 with 128 points. Penn State is sixth with 96 points, behind fifth-place Minnesota (102 points) and ahead of seventh-place Iowa (94 points).
The meet continues Thursday with preliminaries at 11:30 a.m. and finals at 6:30 p.m.
Comments