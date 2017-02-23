Penn State women’s gymnastics coach fired less than a year after abuse allegations

Penn State women’s gymnastics coach Jeff Thompson was fired Thursday, according to a Penn State release.
Thompson, in his seventh year as head coach, was let go less than a year after abuse allegations surfaced. His wife Rachelle Thompson resigned following reports of abuse by former team members, including an assistant coach who told PennLive that “both Thompsons used bullying tactics and fostered a hostile environment.” She was a coach for six seasons.
Two assistant coaches, Kera Molinaro and Josh Nilson, will be interim co-head coaches of the team. The university has started a search for a new head coach.
Penn State, in its release, said there will be no further comment on Thompson’s firing. The university did not address the abuse allegations in its statement.
