Penn State women’s gymnastics coach fired less than a year after abuse allegations

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017 Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you