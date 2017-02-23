Penn State’s Shane Ryan sets school record, earns bronze in Big Ten men’s swimming championships

Penn State senior Shane Ryan broke his own school record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 19.03 seconds Thursday to earn a bronze medal during Day 2 of the Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
Ryan’s previous best in the event was 19.36 seconds, which he swam during the 2014 Big Ten championships.
After two days at the championships, the Nittany Lions are in seventh place overall with 207 points. Indiana leads the field with 562 points.
The meet will continue Friday with preliminaries at 11 a.m. and finals at 6:30 p.m.
