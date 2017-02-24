Penn State men’s volleyball beats George Mason in four sets

Aidan Albrecht capped an impressive night with a service ace to wrap up No. 15 Penn State’s four-set win over George Mason on Friday night.
Albrecht put down 18 kills on just 25 swings to hit .520 in the Nittany Lions’ 3-1 (25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 25-17) victory. Jalen Penrose also had a big night, putting down 11 kills on 14 swings to hit .714, and Penn State as a team hit .376 under the guidance of Luke Braswell. Braswell gave out 41 assists to go with five digs, and Lee Smith led with six digs.
Langston Payne’s nine kills paced the Patriots (5-8, 2-4 EIVA), who were held to .165 hitting.
Penn State visits Charleston (W.Va.) on Saturday.
Penn State had lost two of its previous three matches.
