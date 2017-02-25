Shane Ryan swims to a gold medal in Big Ten championships

Shane Ryan put on a record-setting performance for the Penn State men’s swim team at the Big Ten Championships on Friday night.
The senior earned the victory in the 100-yard backstroke at Ohio State’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, winning the race in 44.65 seconds. His time broke his own school record and also set new standards for the pool, the conference meet and the Big Ten. It also met the NCAA A standard.
The victory gives Ryan his third title in the 100 back and his fourth Big Ten gold medal overall.
Also hitting a record-setting performance was Hector Garcia Boissier in the 3-meter springboard. His 465.0 point total gave his a fourth-place finish.
Gunther Cassell added an eighth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 54.38.
Penn State is seventh in the team standings with 405.5 points. Indiana leads with 999.
