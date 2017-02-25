Penn State

February 25, 2017 12:11 AM

Penn State women’s track leads after Day 1 of Big Ten championships

From CDT staff reports

GENEVA, Ohio

The Penn State women’s track team is in first place after Day 1 of the Big Ten Indoor Championships at the Spire Institute — thanks in part to a historic effort Friday by the distance medley relay team.

The quartet of Julie Kocjancic, Tichina Rhodes, Rachel Banks and Danae Rivers won Penn State’s first-ever Big Ten title in the event. They finished with a time of 11 minutes, 10.53 seconds to grab the gold.

The men’s team is in seventh place after Day 1 of competition.

The Big Ten championships continue at 10 am. Saturday.

Related content

Penn State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

View more video

Sports Videos