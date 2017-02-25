Penn State women’s track leads after Day 1 of Big Ten championships

The Penn State women’s track team is in first place after Day 1 of the Big Ten Indoor Championships at the Spire Institute — thanks in part to a historic effort Friday by the distance medley relay team.
The quartet of Julie Kocjancic, Tichina Rhodes, Rachel Banks and Danae Rivers won Penn State’s first-ever Big Ten title in the event. They finished with a time of 11 minutes, 10.53 seconds to grab the gold.
The men’s team is in seventh place after Day 1 of competition.
The Big Ten championships continue at 10 am. Saturday.
