Penn State women take Big Ten track title

With three event wins, the Penn State women’s track and field team captured the Big Ten Indoor Championship meet title Saturday.
The Nittany Lions tallied 96.5 points at the Spire Institute to edge Purdue’s 94 for the program’s fourth conference title and first since 2014.
Leading the way were Danae Rivers in the 800-meter run, Dannielle Gibson in the triple jump and the distance medley relay quartet of Julie Kocjancic, Tichina Rhodes, Rachel Banks and Rivers.
Rivers turned in a top time of 2 minutes, 6.10 seconds and Gibson cleared 43 feet, 4 3/4 inches for their wins. The medley realy team won Friday night in 11:10.53.
Tessa Barrett added a second-place finish in the 5,000-meter run in 15:28.99, while Jillian Hunsberger was fourth. Alyssa Robinson placed second in the shot put at 53-3. Megan McCloskey cleared 5-10 1/2 for second in the high jump.
Also, Keianna Albury took third in the 60-meter dash and fourth in the 200 in 23.69.
In the pole vault, State College’s Megan Fry took 12th at 12-9 1/2.
Comments