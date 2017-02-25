Penn State men take 2nd at Big Ten meet

With wins by Isaiah Harris, Xavier Smith and the 4x400 relay team, Penn State finished second at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Spire Institute on Saturday.
Xavier Smith won the 60-meter dash in 6.66 seconds, Harris took the 800 in 1 minute, 47.23 seconds and the quartet of Dan Chisena, Smith, Harris and Samuel Reiser took the 4x4 in 3:04.80.
They helped the Nittany Lions to 84 total points, trailing only Indiana’s 112.
Following Harris in the 800 was a third-place effort from Dominic Perretta in 1:48.23, and State College’s Bryce Williams took second in triple jump at 51-7.
Adding to the success, Malik Moffett and Smith finished 3-4 in the 200-meter dash finals, Tim McGowan was third in the 5,000 and Jon Yohman placed third in the shot put.
Also, the distance medley relay team of Jordan Makins, State College’s Alex Shisler, Perretta and Harris took fourth in 9:42.12.
