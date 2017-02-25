Penn State women’s lacrosse edges Cornell

No. 6 Penn State held off No. 14 Cornell 9-8 to stay unbeaten Saturday.
The Nittany Lions improved their record to 5-0, good for the program’s best start since 1993. Penn State’s Madison Carter and Abby Smucker each scored two goals, while Steph Lazo finished with one goal and recorded all four of her team’s assists.
Lazo assisted on a goal by Maggie Gallagher that gave the Nittany Lions a 9-7 lead with 16:10 left. Cornell’s Sarah Phillips scored with 1:26 to play to make it 9-8, but Penn State held on for the win.
The Nittany Lions take on Loyola (Md.) on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday.
