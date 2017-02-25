Penn State’s Mac O’Keefe scores 8 goals in lacrosse win over Villanova

Mac O’Keefe scored eight goals as No. 9 Penn State beat Villanova 17-12 on Saturday.
Grant Ament added three goals and three assists, Nick Spillane finished with two goals and three assists and Nick Aponte recorded two goals and two assists for the Nittany Lions.
After Villanova took a 1-0 lead, O’Keefe score the game’s next three goals to give Penn State the lead for good. O’Keefe’s final two goals pushed the Nittany Lions ahead 16-11.
Colby Kneese made 18 saves for the Nittany Lions, who have a 4-0 record for the first time since 1992.
Penn State hosts Penn at noon Saturday.
Comments