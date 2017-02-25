Xavier baseball sweeps Penn State in doubleheader

Xavier swept a doubleheader against Penn State on Saturday, beating the Nittany Lions 10-4 and 7-5 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
In the first game, Rylan Bannon finished 2 for 3, scored three runs and drove in four to lead Xavier.
Xavier jumped out to a 5-0 lead after a four-run fifth inning. Bannon then pushed the Musketeers lead to 7-1 with a two-run triple in the sixth and 10-2 with a two-run home run in the eighth.
Conlin Hughes hit a two-run home run for Penn State. Taylor Lehman allowed five runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 inings in the loss.
Bannon drove in the game-tying run in the second game, sending a double to left field to make it 5-5 in the fifth inning. Xavier pinch-hitter Mitch Gallagher’s two-run single in the sixth proved to be the difference.
Hughes finished 3 for 5 with an RBI double to pace the Nittany Lions, and Penn State reliever Eric Mock allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss.
The Nittany Lions (1-5) finish the series against Xavier (4-3) at 11 a.m. Sunday.
