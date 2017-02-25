Penn State

February 25, 2017 11:32 PM

Penn State softball loses pair of close games

From CDT staff reports

CONWAY, S.C.

Penn State came up short in a pair of close games Saturday at the Chanticleer Showdown, falling 3-1 to Coastal Carolina and 9-5 to Campbell in 10 innings.

After Penn State designated player Delaney Elling tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth inning, Coastal Carolina’s Timi Tooley drove in the go-ahead run with a double and later scored on an error to make it 3-1 in the fifth.

Nittany Lions pitcher Madison Seifert allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings in the loss.

Against Campbell, Shelby Miller hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. Both teams scored one run in the ninth before Campbell broke through for four runs in the 10th.

Miller finished 3 for 5 for the Nittany Lions (5-6), who play Cleveland State at 9 a.m. and Morehead State at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Penn State

