Penn State

February 25, 2017 11:34 PM

Penn State men’s golf bests Michigan State

From CDT staff reports

HOUSTON

Behind the top three finishers and four in the top five, Penn State edged Michigan State to win the Challenge at the Champions on Saturday.

The one-round dual at the Champions Golf Club at Cypress Creek saw the Nittany Lions collect an even-par 355 total, 10 strokes better than the Spartans on the 7,301-yard layout.

Cole Miller led the field with a 2-under 69, a stroke better than Charles Huntzinger and Ryan Davis. Ryan Dornes tied for fifth with a 1-over 72. The Nittany Lions also got a 74 frin Christian Elliott and a 77 from JD Hughes.

Penn State

