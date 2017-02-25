Penn State men’s volleyball sweeps Charleston

A strong performance from both the service line and on offense led No. 15 Penn State to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of Charleston on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions (10-6, 4-3 EIVA) served up six aces to none for the Golden Eagles while hitting .386, making just 11 hitting errors. Jalen Penrose led the servers with four aces.
Lee Smith paced the offense with nine kills, with eight each from Penrose and Matt Callaway. Luke Braswell directed the offense with his 27 assists and added six digs.
Penn State has a pair of big matches in Rec Hall next weekend, hosting No. 13 UC-Santa Barbara on Friday and No. 8 Stanford on Saturday.
