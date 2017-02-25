Penn State men’s gymnastics tops Navy

Sam Zakutney won a pair of events to lead Penn State to a 409.400-399.250 win over Navy on Saturday.
Zakutney took first on the high bar (13.950) and parallel bars (14.200) in addition to finishing third in the floor exercise (14.050). Dominic DiFulvio won the vault (14.250) and tied for first with teammate Chris Sands on the still rings (14.400).
Penn State’s Leroy Clarke Jr. captured the pommel horse title with a score of 14.200.
The Nittany Lions face Nebraska and Iowa in a tri-meet in Lincoln, Neb., at 5 p.m. Saturday.
