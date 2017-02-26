Penn State softball splits final day of Chanticleer Showdown

Penn State split its final day of the Chanticleer Showdown, defeating Cleveland State 9-0 in five innings before losing to Morehead State 1-0 on Sunday at the Coastal Carolina Softball Field.
Mollie Sorenson had a big day at the plate for Penn State (6-7), going 3-for-3 in the win over Cleveland State and tallying one of the team’s four hits against Morehead State. Shelby Miller and Rebecca Ziegler combined to contribute four hits and five RBIs, while Kristina Brackpool hit her 16th career home run.
In the circle, Jessica Cummings recorded a career-high nine strikeouts in her first start of the season against Cleveland State. Madison Seifert was the losing pitcher in game two, surrrending a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning to the Eagles.
Penn State starts its spring break trip with five games in Colorado this weekend.
