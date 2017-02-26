Shane Ryan claims silver as Penn State men’s swimming wraps up Big Ten Championships

Penn State senior Shane Ryan earned silver in the 100 freestyle, highlighting the Nittany Lions’ final day of the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at Ohio State’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.
Penn State placed seventh as a team with 554.5 points, and Indiana won with 1,504 points.
Ryan was named to the All-Big Ten first team after earning his third medal of the week and breaking a school record in the 100 freestyle (41.86 seconds). Indiana’s Blake Pieroni finished first in 41.44 seconds.
Another Penn State record fell Sunday after sophomore Gunther Cassell won the C-final of the 200 breaststroke in 1:56.28. Cassell broke Mitch Scherer’s record of 1:56.63 from 2011.
Michael Kwasnik and Kaelan Freund reached the B-final in the 200 breaststroke, placing 11th and 13th, respectively.
Meanwhile, Matthew DiNunzio and Sterg Dikos were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the 200 butterfly. Liam Veregin was 21st in the backstroke, and Hector Garcia Boissier placed 20th on the diving platform.
Comments