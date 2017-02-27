Penn State

February 27, 2017 10:11 PM

Lady Lions’ Teniya Page named to first-team All-Big Ten

From CDT staff reports

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Penn State sophomore Teniya Page earned consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors Monday from both the coaches and media.

She was the lone Lady Lion to earn first- or second-team honors, as she finished the regular season by averaging 19.4 points per game and boasting a 44.4 percent field goal rate. She was a second-team all-conference selection last year.

Senior Kaliyah Mitchell earned an honorable mention nod from the media Monday, and sophomore Sarah McMurtry was Penn State’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The Lady Lions next play Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Big Ten tournament.

Related content

Penn State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

View more video

Sports Videos