Lady Lions’ Teniya Page named to first-team All-Big Ten

Penn State sophomore Teniya Page earned consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors Monday from both the coaches and media.
She was the lone Lady Lion to earn first- or second-team honors, as she finished the regular season by averaging 19.4 points per game and boasting a 44.4 percent field goal rate. She was a second-team all-conference selection last year.
Senior Kaliyah Mitchell earned an honorable mention nod from the media Monday, and sophomore Sarah McMurtry was Penn State’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
The Lady Lions next play Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Big Ten tournament.
