Four Penn State women’s soccer players to compete on national teams in tourney

Four current Penn State women’s soccer players will represent their respective national teams at the 2017 La Manga Tournament in La Manga, Spain, from March 2-7.
Sophomore Grace Fisk will compete as a member of the England U-19 Women’s National Team. Sophomore Laura Freigang wll join the German U-19 Women’s National Team. Redshirt junior Emily Ogle is part of the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team. And incoming freshman Frankie Tagliaferri is a member of the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team.
Tagliaferri’s U.S. squad will take on Freigang’s German team on Sunday.
