Penn State women’s golf 6th after 2 rounds at Miami tournament

Penn State couldn’t quite match its first-round score, but the Nittany Lion women’s golf team still posted a solid round to sit sixth through two rounds of the Hurricane Invitational.
With a 13-over round of 301 Tuesday, Penn State is at 16-over 598 heading into Wednesday’s final round on the 6,150-yard Biltmore Golf Course outside Miami. Louisville leads the 18-team field at 2-under 574.
Madelein Herr is pacing the Nittany Lions at 1-under 143, tied for sixth overall. She is followed by Cara Basso (tie-22, 4 over), Lauren Weller (tie-33, 5 over), Kata Granahan (tie 50, 8 over) and Jackie Rogowicz (tie-79, 17 over).
