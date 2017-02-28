Penn State’s Gondak named Big Ten track coach of year

Penn State’s John Gondak was named the Big Ten’s Women’s Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
In his third season at the helm of the program, Gondak guided the Nittany Lion women to the Big Ten title at the conference championship meet last weekend, the fourth title in program history. He also guided the men’s team to a second-place finish. It is the first conference coaching award of his career.
Also, Danielle Gibson and Xavier Smith were Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winners.
Earning first-team All-Big Ten honors were Gibson, Rachel Banks, Julie Kocjancic, Tichina Rhodes, Danae Rivers, Smith, Dan Chisena, Samuel Reiser and Isaiah Harris. Picking up second-team honors were State College graduate Bryce Williams, Tessa Barrett, Megan McCloskey and Alyssa Robinson.
The conference will give out awards for the track athlete, field athlete and freshman of the year after the NCAA Championships March 10-11.
