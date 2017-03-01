11 Nittany Lions set to compete at Indoor Track & Field Championships

Six Penn State women and five Penn State men will represent the Nittany Lions during next week’s 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships in College Station, Texas.
The meet will take place March 10-11 at Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
The Penn State student-athletes on the women’s side include Tessa Barrett (5,000 meters; 3,000 meters), Danae Rivers (mile; DMR), Danielle Gibson (triple jump), Julie Kocjancic (DMR), Tichina Rhodes (DMR) and Rachel Banks (DMR). The men who made the cut are Isaiah Harris (800 meters, 4x400 meter relay), Malik Moffett (200 meters), Dan Chisena (4x400 meter relay), Xavier Smith (4x400 meter relay) and Samuel Reiser (4x400 meter relay).
