Penn State women’s golf finishes in middle of pack at tourney

The Penn women’s golf team finished seventh out of 14 teams Wednesday after the third and final round of the Hurricane Invitational.
The Nittany Lions finished with a three-round total of a 28-over 892, 33 strokes behind first-place finisher Northwestern (5-under 859). Freshman Maddy Herr led Penn State with a tournament score of 218 to finish just outside the top 10 at 12th place.
The women’s golf team will next play March 9-10 at the River Landing in Wilmington, N.C.
wo Penn State seniors and one sophomore have been invited to the 2017 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship from March 15-18 in Indianapolis.
