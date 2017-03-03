No. 15 Penn State men’s volleyball earns four-set victory over No. 13 UC-Santa Barbara

Thanks to a huge blocking night and a pair of double-doubles, No. 15 Penn State earned a four-set victory over No. 13 UC-Santa Barbara on Friday night at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions racked up a season-high 19.5 blocks to lead to the 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory.
Cal Mende paced the offense with 15 kills to go with seven blocks, while Aidan Albrecht posted 13 kills and 10 blocks and Kevin Gear added 10 kills and 11 blocks. The match marked the first time any Nittany Lion had earned double figures in blocks all season.
Luke Braswell directed the offense to .282 hitting with his 37 assists, and Royce Clemens collected 10 digs.
The Gauchos (7-10), who were held to .135 hitting thanks to all those blocks, were led by Spencer Frederick’s 12 kills and Hayden Boehle’s 10 kills and 12 digs.
Penn State (12-6) hosts No. 8 Stanford to close the weekend on Saturday night.
