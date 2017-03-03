Penn State softball splits pair of games in Colorado State Classic

The Penn State softball team opened the Colorado State Classic on Friday by splitting its first two games, beating Idaho State 5-2 in Game 1 and then falling to host Colorado State 4-0 in Game 2.
Against Idaho State, Nittany Lions’ pitcher Marlaina Laubach allowed just four hits and one earned run to go the distance for the win. Right fielder Sam Shanahan paced Penn State with three hits.
In the contest against the host team, Penn State struggled in the batter’s box and came up with just four hits.
The Nittany Lions are now 7-8 on the season. They continue with another two games Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. against Idaho State and continuing at 3:30 p.m. with Colorado State.
