Spillane leads Penn State men’s lacrosse past Penn

Nick Spillane scored five goals and helped the No. 5 Penn State men’s lacrosse team overcome an early deficit in a 14-13 win over No. 8 Penn on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions trailed 6-2 in the first half and 7-4 at halftime before closing the gap in the second half. Penn State scored the first three goals of the third quarter to tie the game, but Penn answered with two goals to regain the lead. The Nittany Lions’ next run — highlighted by Spillane’s go-ahead goal — gave them the lead for good.
Penn State’s Kevin Hill added two goals, and Grant Ament recorded a team-high three assists. Nick Aponte finished with one goal and two assists.
Nittany Lions goalie Colby Kneese made six saves.
Penn State (5-0) hosts Furman at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments