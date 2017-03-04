Today in Penn State sports: March 4, 2017

Katie O’Donnell and Steph Lazo powered the offense of the No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse team in a 12-8 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday.
O’Donnell scored a team-high four goals, and Lazo finished with two goals and three assists for the Nittany Lions, who led from start to finish. Madison Carter scored two goals for Penn State.
Penn State goalie Cat Rainone recorded seven saves.
The Nittany Lions (6-0) host James Madison at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Baseball
Penn State rolls past Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. Christian Helsel’s ninth-inning grand slam put the finishing touch on Penn State’s 11-4 win over Pacific on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Penn State’s Mason Nadeau finished 3 for 4, scored two runs and drove in another. Willie Burger went 3 for 5.
Dakota Forsyth allowed one run in two innings of relief to earn the win, while Nick Distasio pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the save.
The Nittany Lions (3-5) continue their series against Pacific at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s tennis
Nittany Lions beat Brown
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State earned a 5-2 win over Brown on Saturday.
Nittany Lions duos Constant De La Bassetiere and Christian Lakoseljac, Aws Laaribi and Ben Lieb, and Nika Dolidze and Henry Gordon each earned wins in doubles play. In singles play, De La Bassetiere and Christos Antonopoulos each picked up wins.
Penn State faces Central Florida in Lake Nona, Fla., at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Softball
PSU falls twice at tournament
FORT COLLINS, Colo. Penn State suffered a pair of losses Saturday at the Colorado State Classic, falling to Idaho State 12-6 and Colorado State 6-5.
In the loss to Idaho State, the Nittany Lions scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie it 5-5, but only managed one run the rest of the way. Delaney Elling hit a grand slam in Penn State’s big third inning.
Kristina Brackpool, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, hit a solo home run in the fifth to account for the Nittany Lions’ final run.
Penn State’s Madison Shaffer allowed four runs in one inning of relief to take the loss.
Against Colorado State, Penn State’s seventh-inning rally fell short. The Nittany Lions pulled within 6-5 after a two-run single by Tori Dubois and an RBI single by Toni Polk.
Polk finished 3 for 4 to pace the Nittany Lions offensively. Jessica Cummings gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings in the loss.
Penn State (7-10) takes on Buffalo at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Men’s gymnastics
Nebraska, Iowa top Nittany Lions
LINCOLN, Neb. Nebraska and Iowa both beat Penn State at their tri-meet on Saturday.
The Cornhuskers finished with 418.350 points, followed by Iowa (413.500) and Penn State (409.600).
Dominic DiFulvio took first on the still rings (14.900) and Leroy Clarke Jr. (14.800) finished first on the parallel bars to lead the Nittany Lions.
Penn State hosts Michigan on March 18.
Women’s tennis
Cornell rolls past Penn State
ITHACA, N.Y. Penn State fell 4-0 to Cornell on Saturday.
Katia Blik and Samantha Smith earned the Nittany Lions’ lone win at No. 3 doubles.
Penn State returns to action at South Florida at noon Thursday.
Men’s volleyball
Stanford sweeps Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK No. 15 Penn State could not keep pace with No. 8 Stanford on Saturday night at Rec Hall, falling to the Cardinal 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.
A night after laying a huge 19.5 blocks on No. 13 UC-Santa Barbara, the Nittany Lions could not contain the efficiency of Stanford, which hit .444. The Cardinal made just 11 unforced errors all night in hitting and serving, while Penn State had 23 and hit .261. The Nittany Lions also managed just four blocks.
Aidan Albrecht’s 11 kills and three aces and Jalen Penrose’s 10 kills paced the Nittany Lions (12-6). Luke Braswell gave out 32 assists.
Clay Jones’ 12 kills and Gabriel Vega’s 10 kills paced the Cardinal (10-7).
Penn State hosts Cal Baptist on Friday.
Men’s lacrosse
Lions rally to defeat No. 8 Penn
UNIVERSITY PARK Nick Spillane scored five goals and helped the No. 5 Penn State men’s lacrosse team overcome an early deficit in a 14-13 win over No. 8 Penn on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions trailed 6-2 in the first half and 7-4 at halftime before closing the gap in the second half. Penn State scored the first three goals of the third quarter to tie the game, but Penn answered with two goals to regain the lead. The Nittany Lions’ next run — highlighted by Spillane’s go-ahead goal — gave them the lead for good.
Penn State’s Kevin Hill added two goals, and Grant Ament recorded a team-high three assists. Nick Aponte finished with one goal and two assists.
Nittany Lions goalie Colby Kneese made six saves.
Penn State (5-0) hosts Furman at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
