Today in Penn State sports: March 5, 2017

Women’s gymnastics
PSU wins quad meet
The Penn State women’s gymnastics team tallied a season-best 196.200 on Sunday to win a quad meet against Bridgeport, West Chester and Penn.
Junior Briannah Tsang paced the Nittany Lions by tying for the vault crown (9.875), winning the floor exercise (9.950) and taking the top spot in the all-around standings (39.425). As a team, Penn State recorded season-best scores on the vault (48.975), uneven bars (49.275) and floor exercise (49.300).
Penn State will next compete in the Big Five Qualifier at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It will take on Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Rutgers.
Baseball
Lions cruise past Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. Penn State pitcher Justin Hagenman surrendered just one walk and two runs in seven innings of work, as the Nittany Lions garnered a series-clinching win Sunday against Pacific, 11-2.
Jordan Bowersox added a career-best four hits in the winning effort.
Penn State is now 4-5, its best start since 2011. The final game of its three-game series against Pacific takes place 9 p.m. Monday.
Paralympic swimming
Brame swims to first in ParaOpen
EDMOND, Okla. Penn State junior Sean Brame swam to first place in the mile with a time of 27 minutes, 34.94 seconds Sunday during the ParaOpen at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Brame, a quadripilegic amputee, competed in the S-6 classification.
Softball
PSU dominates Buffalo
FORT COLLINS, Colo. The Penn State softball team recorded a season-high 14 runs en route to a 14-1 win Sunday over Buffalo in a five-inning game.
Infielder Meghan Williams paced all batters with three RBIs. Four different Nittany Lions had multiple hits in the game, including Shelby Miller, Sam Shanahan, Tori Dubois and Toni Polk.
Penn State improved its record to 8-10. It will next travel to Seattle on Wednesday for a mid-week doubleheader against the Seattle Redhawks.
Men’s basketball
Lions to face Nebraska at tourney
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State will be the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten tournament and take on No. 12 seed Nebraska in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Washington D.C.
The winner of that matchup will advance to face No. 5 seed Michigan State on Thursday.
Penn State (14-17, 6-12) finished the regular season with a 90-79 loss to Iowa on Sunday, while Nebraska fell 93-57 to Michigan in its regular season finale Sunday. The Cornhuskers (12-18, 6-12) beat the Nittany Lions 82-66 on Feb. 14, starting Penn State’s current five-game losing streak.
No. 11 seed Ohio State will take on No. 14 seed Rutgers in the other first-round matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Second-round matchups set for Thursday include: No. 8 seed Michigan vs. No. 9 seed Illinois; and No. 7 seed Iowa vs. No. 10 seed Indiana. No. 6 seed Northwestern will face either Ohio State or Rutgers.
Top-seeded Purdue, No. 2 seed Wisconsin, No. 3 seed Maryland and No. 4 seed Minnesota all earned double-byes to Friday’s quarterfinals.
The semifinals will be Saturday, and the championship game will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.
