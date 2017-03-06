Penn State track & field earn five USTFCCCA awards

Penn State track & field earned five regional awards, tied with Arkansas for the most in the nation, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday.
Danae Rivers earned Mid-Atlantic Women’s Track Athlete of the Year, while Bryce Williams captured Mid-Atlantic Men’s Field Athlete of the Year honors.
Rivers, just a freshman, will run the mile and participate in the distance medley relay at the upcoming NCAA Indoor Championships. She holds three individual school records in the 600, 800 and mile.
Williams wrapped up his season by earning a silver medal in the triple jump at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.
John Gondak was named the Mid-Atlantic Women’s Head Coach of the Year after leading the women’s track & field team to its fourth Big Ten indoor title in program history.
Second-year associate head coach Erin Tucker and assistant coach Angela Reckart were recognized, too, earning Mid-Atlantic Men’s and Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year honors, respectively.
