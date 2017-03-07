Today in Penn State sports: March 7, 2017

The No. 3 Penn State men’s lacrosse team slipped past a struggling Furman (1-6) by a score of 12-10 Tuesday afternoon at the Penn State Lacrosse Field.
Senior captain Nick Aponte recorded his 100th career point by pacing the Nittany Lions with one goal and four assists in the winning effort. Three other Lions — Dan Craig, Kevin Hill and Nick Spillane — each finished with a pair of goals.
Penn State led by six goals late in the third quarter, but Furman rallied by scoring five unanswered to make it a one-score game with less than five minutes remaining. Penn State then iced the game with 44 seconds left when midfielder Ryan Keenan scored to extend the lead to two in the 12-10 victory.
The Nittany Lions are now 6-0 and will play Harvard at noon Saturday in Cambridge, Mass.
Men’s lacrosse
2 Nittany Lions honored by Big Ten
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State’s Nick Spillane and Gerard Arceri captured weekly awards from the Big Ten, the conference announced Tuesday.
Spillane was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, and Arceri was the Specialist of the Week. Spillane netted a career-high five goals on six shots in the No. 5 Nittany Lions’ 14-13 win over No. 8 Pennsylvania for the first weekly conference honor of the sophomore’s career.
Arceri won 24 of 31 faceoffs, collected 15 ground balls and scored a goal in the win over the Quakers. The freshman led the Big Ten and was second in the nation in ground balls (10.6 per game) heading into Tuesday’s game, and ranked second in the conference and fourth in Division I in faceoff win percentage (.683). The award is the second of Arceri’s career.
Men’s hockey
Goodwin earns 3rd star
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State’s David Goodwin picked up the third star in the Big Ten’s weekly Three Stars of the Week on Tuesday.
In a weekend split with No. 16 Wisconsin, Goodwin collected two goals and two assists for the No. 11 Nittany Lions. His two goals were scored during a 6-0 victory.
The award is the senior captain’s first of the season and fifth of his career. He is the program record-holder for career points (125) and assists (82) and his 43 goals trails only Casey Bailey’s 45.
Penn State closes the regular season at Michigan on Friday and Saturday.
Softball
Opponent illness forces schedule change
SEATTLE, Wash. Due to a team illness at Seattle University, the Penn State softball team has been forced to reorganize its schedule.
Instead of competing against Seattle, the Nittany Lions will instead play against Washington at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Seattle University’s softball field. Penn State will then face off against the Huskies at their field at 8 p.m. Thursday before closing out their trip out west by playing in the Husky Classic on Friday against South Dakota and Washington.
