Today in Penn State sports: March 8, 2017

Men’s swimming
Ryan, Garcia earn invites to NCAAs
Penn State senior Shane Ryan and sophomore Hector Garcia Boissier earned invitations Wednesday to compete at the NCAA Championships from March 22-25 at both Purdue and Indiana.
Ryan is making his third trip to nationals and will compete in the 50 and 100 freestyles, along with the 100 backstroke. Garcia is making his second trip in two years and will dive in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards.
Women’s lacrosse
PSU improves to 7-0
UNIVERSITY PARK The No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse team parlayed a hot start into an impressive 12-9 win over No. 18 James Madison on Wednesday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions opened the game on a 3-0 run. Then, after James Madison responded with a goal, Penn State once again went on a 3-0 run to take a commanding 6-1 lead.
Abby Smucker and Madison Carter both paced the offense with three goals apiece.
Penn State (7-0) returns to action on noon Sunday against Colorado at home.
Baseball
Penn State falls to UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. No Penn State batter managed to muscle out more than one hit and the Nittany Lions went through seven pitchers, as UC Davis cruised to a 10-2 victory on Wednesday.
Outfielder Braxton Giavedoni paced Penn State with two runs and an RBI on zero hits.
The Nittany Lions (4-7) will conclude their spring break trip at 6 p.m. Thursday against Sacramento State.
Softball
Washington dominates Lions
SEATTLE Kristina Brackpool led the Nittany Lions with two hits Wednesday, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Penn State fell to Washington in five innings by a score of 13-1.
Penn State trailed 13-0 after three innings. PSU pitcher Madey Smith threw the last three frames and allowed no earned runs (and just one run).
The Lions (8-11) will square off against the Huskies again at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Football
11 players to take part in Pro Day
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White, who missed the Nittany Lions’ last 11 games due to an unspecified injury, is among the 11 players set to take part in the football team’s Pro Day on March 16.
The program released the list of participants Wednesday morning. Among the others who are expected to attend are:
▪ WR Chris Godwin, who’s expected to be the first Nittany Lion off the draft board
▪ DE Garrett Sickels, who took part in the NFL Combine
▪ LB Brandon Bell, who suffered an arm injury in the Rose Bowl
▪ OL Brian Gaia, an honorable mention on the All-B1G team
▪ S Malik Golden, who made 17 career starts
▪ DE Evan Schwan, who tied the team lead in sacks (6) last season
▪ CB Jordan Smith, a career backup known for making several season-defining plays
▪ LS Tyler Yazujian, who handled all of the long-snapping duties for 40 games
▪ OL Wendy Laurent, a fifth-year senior who played in 34 career games
▪ RB Irvin Payne, a walk-on who joined the team last year and played in one game
It’s unknown how many NFL teams will show up for Penn State’s Pro Day but, due to a new rule that allows up to five undeclared underclassmen to work out, the attendance could receive a boost.
Penn State has not publicly released the list of participating underclassmen — and it’s possible none could take part — but potential participants would include running back Saquon Barkley, safety Marcus Allen and tight end Mike Gesicki.
