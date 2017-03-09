Today in Penn State sports: March 9, 2017

Women’s tennis
Nittany Lions come up short against USF
The Penn State women’s tennis team won three singles matches Thursday, but it still wasn’t enough as it fell to South Florida by a score of 4-3.
The Nittany Lions’ top tennis star — and the nation’s No. 104 player — in Katia Blik came up just short against Ana Roman, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. Singles winners for Penn State included Devan McCluskey, Shannon Hanley and Bennett Dunn.
In doubles play, Penn State’s Jacqueline Zuhse and Dunn teamed up to win 7-6 (8-6), but the Lions dropped their other two doubles matches.
“We need to build on today as we go into the bulk of the Big Ten season next Friday,” coach Chris Cagle said in a news release.
Penn State (3-8) will next host Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17.
Men’s tennis
PSU loses to UCF
LAKE NONA, Fla. Christos Antonopoulos paced the Nittany Lions on Wednesday by winning both his singles and doubles matches, but UCF rallied for a 4-2 win over Penn State.
Antonopoulos defeated UCF’s Chris Barrus 6-2, 6-1, and also teamed up with David Kohan to defeat Enrique Payal and Barrus 6-1.
But after UCF dropped an early singles point and the doubles point — Penn State’s Constant De La Bassetiere and Christian Lakoseljac also teamed up to win in doubles — the Knights came back to defeat the Lions in front of 572 fans at College MatchDay at the USTA National Campus.
Penn State will next compete in the South Florida Tournament on 11 a.m. Friday. It’s scheduled to play Troy in the first match.
