Today in Penn State sports: March 10, 2017

Indoor track
Penn State boasts 2 top-6 finishers, 2 in finals at indoor track championships
Penn State had two top-6 finishers and saw two competitors advance to finals after the first day of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Tessa Barrett had the best showing, taking fifth in the 5,000-meter run in 15 minutes, 42.29 seconds.
The women’s distance medley relay team added a sixth-place result with a time of 11:04.89 in a tight competition. Colorado won the race in 11:00.34 as just over six seconds separated the top 10 times.
The Nittany Lion team included Julie Kocjanic, Tichina Rhodes, Rachel Banks and Danae Rivers.
Meanwhile, Rivers qualified for the finals in the mile, finishing fourth in her heat in 4:39.74 and 10th overall, and Isaiah Harris was second in his 800 heat, ninth overall, to make the eight-runner final field in 1:48.47.
Malik Moffett was third in his 200-meter dash preliminary heat and had the 12th-best time to miss out on the eight-runner final in 20.85. But the field was very competitive, with Moffett missing the finals by 2 one-thousandths of a second.
The meet concludes Saturday.
Baseball
Sloniger named to Bench Award Watch List
WICHITA, Kan. Penn State sophomore Ryan Sloniger was named Thursday to the 2017 Johnny Bench Award Watch List, which goes to the top catcher in Div. I college baseball.
Sloniger was one of 85 nominated catchers.
The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists on May 17. The three finalists will then by announced June 5 and the winner on June 29.
Men’s tennis
Penn State thumps Troy
TAMPA, Fla. The Penn State men’s tennis team cruised to a 4-1 victory over Troy on Friday, after claiming four singles points in a tournament hosted by South Florida.
Christos Antonopoulos once again paced the Nittany Lions by winning both his singles and doubles matches. He earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Troy’s Pablo Moreno and them teamed up with David Kohan to win their doubles match 6-4.
Penn State’s other singles winners included Constant De La Bassetiere, Christian Lakoseljac and Marc Collado.
The Nittany Lions next play South Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday in the same tournament.
Softball
Lions split pair of games
SEATTLE The Penn State softball team split two games Friday by beating South Dakota 6-2 but then falling to No. 8 Washington 15-0 in five innings during its appearance at the Husky Classic.
Penn State pitcher Marlaina Laubach kept South Dakota’s bats quiet Friday and picked up the win after going the distance. She finished with eight strikeouts compared to one walk and two earned runs. But the game against the Huskies didn’t go nearly as well.
Laubach allowed eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, and Penn State’s two relievers then allowed seven earned runs to get the game’s last four outs.
Penn State (9-13) will next host St. Francis in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
