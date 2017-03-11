Today in Penn State sports: March 11, 2017

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:02 Rings trailer

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:24 Saquon Barkley thanks seniors for keeping the program together

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears