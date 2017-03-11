Today in Penn State sports: March 11, 2017

A list of all the Nittany Lions games and what you missed today in Penn State sports:
Men’s lacrosse
PSU matches best start in program history
Penn State matched its best start to a season in program history with a 15-12 victory over Harvard on Saturday.
The No. 3 Nittany Lions (7-0) matched the start to the 1992 season, and the record can be broken when they host Fairfield on Friday.
Matt Florence and Mac O’Keefe paced Penn State with hat tricks, while Grant Ament and Mike Sutton added two goals and one assist apiece. Ryan Keenan notched a goal and two assists, and other goals came from Nick Aponte, Christopher Sabia, Nick McEvoy and Kevin Hill.
J.T. Palladino’s three goals led the Crimson (4-1), with Morgan Cheek, Carney Mahon and Oeter Blynn adding two goals each.
Gerard Arceri also made a big difference for the Nittany Lions by winning 22 of his 29 draws at midfield, and also gathered up 14 ground balls.
Indoor track
3 Nittany Lions earn All-America honors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas Penn State collected three more All-America honors on the final day at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Texas A&M on Saturday.
Leading the list was Danae Rivers finishing third in the mile in 4 minutes, 33.89 seconds. Samford’s Karisa Nelson won in 4:31.24.
In an extremely competitive 800-meter run, Penn State’s Isaiah Harris took fourth in 1:47.94. Emmanuel Korir of UTEP won in 1:47.48, with a half-second separating the top five finishers.
Danielle Gibson added an eighth-place finish in the triple jump, covering 43 feet, 5 inches.
The Nittany Lions also saw Tessa Barrett take 10th in the 3,000 in 9:16.50 while the men’s 4x400 relay team also placed 10th in 3:07.43.
The Penn State women tied Stanford for 10th as a team with 14 points, while the Nittany Lion men tied for 36th with five points. Oregon won the women’s title with 84 points, and the meet host Aggies won the men’s title with 46 points, edging Florida by a half-point.
Men’s golf
Penn State leading Florida State tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Penn State has the lead through two rounds of the Seminole Intercollegiate after Saturday’s action.
The Nittany Lions posted a second-round 277 to follow Friday’s 273 to sit at 26-under par, two strokes ahead of host Florida State at the 7,172-yard Southwood Golf Course. Georgia Tech is third at 20-under in the 14-team tournament, which concludes Sunday.
The Nittany Lions are being paced by tournament co-leader Cole Miller’s 11-under total after rounds of 66-67. He shares the lead with the Seminoles’ Harry Ellis.
Three other Lions are in the top 25 with Charles Huntzinger (tie-10, 5-under), Ryan Davis (tie-19, 3-under) and Ryan Dornes (tie-25, 2-under). Christian Elliott is tied for 45th at 2-over.
Baseball
Nittany Lions earn road win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. The Penn State offense pounded out 13 hits while four Nittany Lion pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 6-1 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday.
Cole Bartles pitched the first 3 2/3 innings and allowed both hits and the only run in the fourth inning. Dakota Forsyth, who got the win, combined with Eric Mock and Taylor Lehman for the shutout the rest of the way as the trio combined to allow just two walks.
Willie Burger was 3 for 5 with a double, three-run home run and four RBIs to lead the offense. Two hits each came off the bats of Jordan Bowersox, Mason Nadeau, Nick Riotto and Braxton Giavedoni, with Giavedoni belting a double.
Penn State (6-8), which took two of three in the series against Sacramento State to close its spring break trip to the West Coast, is scheduled to host its home opener Thursday against Delaware at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Women’s gymnastics
Penn State 3rd at Big 5 Qualifier
IOWA CITY, Iowa Nicole Medvitz won the balance beam title and Penn State finished third as a team at the Big Five Qualifier at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Michigan won with 197.150 points to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, followed by Iowa (196.400) and the Nittany Lions (195.450).
Medvitz posted a 9.900 to share the top spot on the beam with Iowa’s Mollie Drenth. Briannah Tsang followed in third at 9.875.
Sabrina Garcia took fifth on the uneven bars, and Tsang tied for fourth in the floor exercise. Tsang also tied for fifth in the all-around at 39.000.
The third-place finish puts Penn State in the evening session for the Big Ten championship meet at Rutgers next Saturday.
Men’s tennis
USF takes down Penn State
TAMPA, Fla. Penn State lost 4-0 to the tournament host Bulls to finish second as a team at the South Florida Tournament.
The Bulls won all three completed singles matches in straight sets and took both completed doubles contests.
Penn State returns to the court March 19 at Michigan State.
