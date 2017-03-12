Today in Penn State sports: March 12, 2017

A list of all the Nittany Lions games and what you missed today in Penn State sports:
Women’s lacrosse
No. 10 Colorado rallies to beat No. 6 Penn State
The No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse team fell to No. 10 Colorado, 16-11, on Sunday after the Buffaloes rallied from a four-goal deficit.
Colorado goalie Paige Soenksen made 16 saves and allowed 11 goals, while Penn State goalie Cat Rainone made eight saves and allowed 16 goals.
The Nittany Lions led 7-3 with 10 minutes left in the first period, but that’s when Colorado starting making its comeback. The Buffaloes tied the game at 8 early in the second period — and it was all Colorado after that. From that point on, Colorado scored six unanswered goals within 10 minutes to make it 14-8.
Colorado’s Miranda Stinson had a game-high five goals and four assists, while teammate Darby Kiernan recorded four goals and one assist. For Penn State, Katie O’Donnell led the charge with four scores and a pair of assists.
The Nittany Lions (7-1) return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Rutgers at home.
Men’s golf
PSU wins Seminole Intercollegiate
The Penn State men’s golf team shot a 31-under 233 to place first at the conclusion of the three-day Seminole Intercollegiate on Sunday. The tournament featured 14 teams.
The Nittany Lions’ Cole Miller claimed the individual title with a 15-under at the Southwood Golf Course. He alone had four eagles, more than any other team in the tournament.
The Nittany Lions’ team score of 233 was its second-lowest all-time score for a 54-hole tournament. Miller’s total (201) was also the second-lowest all-time by an individual Penn State golfer.
“Incredible win, fighters, so proud of this team,” Penn State coach Greg Nye said in a news release.
Florida State and Georgia Tech, both ranked within the top 30 nationally, finished tied for second place. They were three strokes behind the Nittany Lions.
Penn State returns to the fairways on March 19-21 for the Kingsmill Intercollegiate hosted by William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
