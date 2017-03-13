Four Penn State women’s gymnasts earn All-Big Ten honors

Four members of the Penn State women’s gymnastics team earned All-Big honors on Monday, with two receiving first-team accolades and another two earning second-team honors.
Sophomore Sabrina Garcia and junior Briannah Tsang were among the 16 Big Ten gymnasts to make the first-team. Only Michigan (5) and Nebraska (3) had more first-team gymnasts than Penn State.
The pair to earn second-team distinctions for the Nittany Lions included senior Nicole Medvitz and freshman Kristen Politz.
Penn State will next compete in the 2017 Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rutgers Athletic Complex.
